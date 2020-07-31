Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] Revenue clocked in at $9.01 billion, down -17.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Avis Budget Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CAR] plunged by -$0.92 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $27.085 during the day while it closed the day at $26.54. The company report on July 28, 2020 that Avis Budget Group Removes over $1 Billion in Expenses in Second Quarter to Mitigate Impacts of COVID-19.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) today announced second quarter 2020 financial results, with a Net loss of $481 million and an Adjusted net loss of $388 million. Total Revenues were down 67% year-over-year.

Throughout the quarter, we increased the magnitude of our cost removal actions, and currently are targeting over $2.5 billion on an annualized basis. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was a loss of $382 million, but sequentially improved each month as we adjusted to market dynamics and right sized our fleet. The quarter culminated with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $28 million for June, highlighted by positive Adjusted EBITDA of $3 million in the Americas segment.

Avis Budget Group Inc. stock has also loss -8.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAR stock has inclined by 61.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.44% and lost -17.68% year-on date.

The market cap for CAR stock reached $1.82 billion, with 72.90 million shares outstanding and 68.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.53M shares, CAR reached a trading volume of 5520179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAR shares is $34.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Avis Budget Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Avis Budget Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avis Budget Group Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAR in the course of the last twelve months was 0.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CAR stock trade performance evaluation

Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.45. With this latest performance, CAR shares gained by 15.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.63, while it was recorded at 27.94 for the last single week of trading, and 26.25 for the last 200 days.

Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.35 and a Gross Margin at +24.62. Avis Budget Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.29.

Return on Total Capital for CAR is now 4.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,610.06. Additionally, CAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,534.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] managed to generate an average of $10,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Avis Budget Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avis Budget Group Inc. posted 2.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avis Budget Group Inc. go to -14.80%.

Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,014 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAR stocks are: SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 16,189,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,856,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.97 million in CAR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $151.34 million in CAR stock with ownership of nearly -2.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avis Budget Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Avis Budget Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CAR] by around 10,201,194 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 12,982,560 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 52,710,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,894,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAR stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,677,311 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,120,138 shares during the same period.