Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] is 124.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SNOA] surged by $3.34 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.50 during the day while it closed the day at $9.80. The company report on July 28, 2020 that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and MicroSafe Group Announce That Microsafe® Disinfectant & Sanitizer Manufactured Using Sonoma’s Microcyn® Technology Successfully Passed Material Compatibility Testing for Both Airbus and Boeing Commercial Transport Aircraft.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care and dermatological conditions and the MicroSafe Group Dubai announce that Microsafe® Disinfectant & Sanitizer manufactured by Sonoma successfully passed both the Boeing Specification Standard BSS7434 and the British Aerospace Airbus specification AIMS09-00-002. The passing of these tests validate the compatibility and safety of the Microsafe® Disinfectant & Sanitizer on the interior and exterior parts and materials of Boeing and Airbus commercial transport aircraft.

“Conforming with the material compatibility standards set forth by Boeing & Airbus, together with our 30 second kill time of bacteria & viruses on hard surfaces, allows us to advance the use of Microsafe® Disinfectant & Sanitizer into the airline industry. Recently, Microsafe® Disinfectant & Sanitizer (brand name “Nanocyn” in Australia) was approved and entered into the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) for use against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) with a 30 second kill time,” said Mrs. Safa Qadumi, Founder and CEO of the MicroSafe Group Dubai.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 39.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNOA stock has inclined by 95.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 79.95% and gained 124.77% year-on date.

The market cap for SNOA stock reached $19.99 million, with 1.77 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 692.82K shares, SNOA reached a trading volume of 23735844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

SNOA stock trade performance evaluation

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.40. With this latest performance, SNOA shares gained by 31.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.29 for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.95, while it was recorded at 7.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.50 for the last 200 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.23 and a Gross Margin at +44.01. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.31.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.80% of SNOA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOA stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 69,665, which is approximately 18.662% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BARD ASSOCIATES INC, holding 52,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in SNOA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34000.0 in SNOA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SNOA] by around 11,429 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 10,848 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 106,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 467 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 501 shares during the same period.