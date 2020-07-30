Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] moved up 12.18: Why It’s Important

Retractable Technologies Inc. [AMEX: RVP] jumped around 1.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.97 at the close of the session, up 12.18%. The company report on June 30, 2020 that Retractable Technologies, Inc. Declares Dividends to Series I and II Class B Convertible Preferred Stock Shareholders.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared dividends to holders of its Series I Class B and Series II Class B Convertible Preferred Stock in the amounts of $12,000.00 and $42,800.00, respectively. The dividend amount is $0.125 per share for Series I Class B shareholders and $0.25 per share for Series II Class B shareholders. Dividends have accrued at 10% per annum and cover amounts in arrears from April 1, 2020 through date of conversion or June 30, 2020 whichever is applicable. The dividends will be paid on July 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 10, 2020.

Retractable manufactures and markets VanishPoint® and Patient Safe® safety medical products and the EasyPoint® needle. The VanishPoint® syringe, blood collection, and IV catheter products are designed to prevent needlestick injuries and product reuse by retracting the needle directly from the patient, effectively reducing exposure to the contaminated needle. Patient Safe® syringes are uniquely designed to reduce the risk of bloodstream infections resulting from catheter hub contamination. The EasyPoint® is a retractable needle that can be used with luer lock syringes, luer slip syringes, and prefilled syringes to give injections. The EasyPoint® needle also can be used to aspirate fluids and for blood collection. Retractable’s products are distributed by various specialty and general line distributors.

Retractable Technologies Inc. stock is now 698.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RVP Stock saw the intraday high of $12.24 and lowest of $11.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.49, which means current price is +1,137.98% above from all time high which was touched on 07/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, RVP reached a trading volume of 1093098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retractable Technologies Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVP in the course of the last twelve months was 94.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has RVP stock performed recently?

Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.78. With this latest performance, RVP shares gained by 75.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 576.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1502.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.39 for Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.17, while it was recorded at 10.69 for the last single week of trading, and 3.17 for the last 200 days.

Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.11 and a Gross Margin at +33.83. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.53.

Return on Total Capital for RVP is now 9.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.53. Additionally, RVP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] managed to generate an average of $22,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Retractable Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]

There are presently around $31 million, or 13.70% of RVP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,209,297, which is approximately 16.29% of the company’s market cap and around 44.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 547,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.55 million in RVP stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $3.17 million in RVP stock with ownership of nearly 161.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Retractable Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Retractable Technologies Inc. [AMEX:RVP] by around 955,351 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 35,875 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,615,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,606,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 207,974 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 7,275 shares during the same period.