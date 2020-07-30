Reed’s Inc. [REED] stock Initiated by R. F. Lafferty analyst, price target now $5

Reed’s Inc. [NASDAQ: REED] gained 14.91% on the last trading session, reaching $1.31 price per share at the time. The company report on July 29, 2020 that Reed’s Inc. Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast.

Reed’s Inc. (Nasdaq: REED), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, today announced that it intends to issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the market close on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Following the release, members of Reed’s, Inc. senior management team will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. This conference call can be accessed via a link on Reed’s investor website at http://investor.reedsinc.com/ under the “Events & Presentations” section or directly at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140757. To listen to the live call over the Internet, please go to Reed’s website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Additionally, the call may be accessed with the toll free dial-in number, (877) 425-9470 (U.S.); or (201) 389-0878 (International). Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the conference call.

Reed’s Inc. represents 62.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $83.25 million with the latest information. REED stock price has been found in the range of $1.15 to $1.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, REED reached a trading volume of 1506517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Reed’s Inc. [REED]:

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Reed’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Reed’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.50, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on REED stock. On August 05, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for REED shares from 10 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reed’s Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for REED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39.

Trading performance analysis for REED stock

Reed’s Inc. [REED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.79. With this latest performance, REED shares gained by 37.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.32 for Reed’s Inc. [REED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9326, while it was recorded at 1.1420 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7995 for the last 200 days.

Reed’s Inc. [REED]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reed’s Inc. [REED] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.06 and a Gross Margin at +23.29. Reed’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.64.

Return on Total Capital for REED is now -198.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -672.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Reed’s Inc. [REED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 754.32. Additionally, REED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 515.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reed’s Inc. [REED] managed to generate an average of -$575,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.37.Reed’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Reed’s Inc. [REED]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Reed’s Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Reed’s Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Reed’s Inc. [REED]

There are presently around $15 million, or 27.30% of REED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REED stocks are: HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB with ownership of 3,400,000, which is approximately 0.741% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BARD ASSOCIATES INC, holding 1,489,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 million in REED stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.37 million in REED stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reed’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Reed’s Inc. [NASDAQ:REED] by around 601,779 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 187,001 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 10,881,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,670,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REED stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 496,478 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 17,201 shares during the same period.