QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] moved up 9.30: Why It’s Important

QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE: QEP] gained 9.30% on the last trading session, reaching $1.88 price per share at the time.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) (QEP or the Company) today reported second quarter 2020 financial and operating results and provided an update to its 2020 plan in response to current market conditions.

QEP Resources Inc. represents 239.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $466.52 million with the latest information. QEP stock price has been found in the range of $1.7228 to $1.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.27M shares, QEP reached a trading volume of 10035684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QEP shares is $2.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QEP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for QEP Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2020, representing the official price target for QEP Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QEP Resources Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for QEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for QEP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.57. With this latest performance, QEP shares gained by 49.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.78 for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3832, while it was recorded at 1.7080 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1571 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +26.07. QEP Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.07.

Return on Total Capital for QEP is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.81. Additionally, QEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] managed to generate an average of -$392,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.QEP Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QEP Resources Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QEP Resources Inc. go to 71.89%.

There are presently around $406 million, or 94.00% of QEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QEP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,244,578, which is approximately -4.725% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,771,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.69 million in QEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $40.29 million in QEP stock with ownership of nearly 42.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QEP Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE:QEP] by around 39,326,828 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 66,308,364 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 110,395,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,030,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QEP stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,498,581 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 16,982,255 shares during the same period.