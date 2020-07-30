OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] Stock trading around $4.70 per share: What’s Next?

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [NASDAQ: ONCS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.72% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 35.06%. The company report on July 27, 2020 that OncoSec Appoints Kellie Malloy Foerter as Chief Operating Officer.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) (the “Company” or “OncoSec”), a company developing late-stage intratumoral DNA–based cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Kellie Malloy Foerter, previously Chief Clinical Development Officer, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. With this promotion, Kellie’s leadership responsiblities will expand to now include the Company’s finance, engineering and HR functions, while continuing her leadership of OncoSec’s clinical operations, including its two ongoing KEYNOTE clinical trials with lead product candidate, TAVO™ (interleukin 12 or “IL-12” plasmid).

Over the last 12 months, ONCS stock rose by 110.76%. The average equity rating for ONCS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $110.36 million, with 21.95 million shares outstanding and 9.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 350.66K shares, ONCS stock reached a trading volume of 1402986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $4 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2018, representing the official price target for OncoSec Medical Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on ONCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OncoSec Medical Incorporated is set at 0.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75.

ONCS Stock Performance Analysis:

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.06. With this latest performance, ONCS shares gained by 127.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.03 for OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.47, while it was recorded at 3.65 for the last single week of trading, and 2.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OncoSec Medical Incorporated Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ONCS is now -128.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.34. Additionally, ONCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] managed to generate an average of -$796,738 per employee.OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

ONCS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OncoSec Medical Incorporated posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONCS.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 7.90% of ONCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 237,583, which is approximately 19.678% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 126,461 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in ONCS stocks shares; and 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.38 million in ONCS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OncoSec Medical Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated [NASDAQ:ONCS] by around 77,253 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 22,313 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 677,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 777,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,104 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 10,550 shares during the same period.