Market Analysts see TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TFFP] jumped around 0.47 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.08 at the close of the session, up 6.18%. The company report on July 29, 2020 that TFF Pharmaceuticals Comments on Research on the Re-formulation of Remdesivir to a Dry Powder Form for COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment.

Scientists at The University of Texas at Austin report on the use of Thin Film Freezing technology to deliver remdesivir through dry powder inhalation.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today commented on the initial results of research evaluating the development of remdesivir as a dry powder for inhalation by Thin Film Freezing. Findings of the study conducted by a team of researchers at the University of Texas at Austin’s Division of Molecular Pharmaceutics and Drug Delivery, led by Robert O. (Bill) Williams III, the inventor of the TFF technology, was published yesterday as a preprint in bioRxiv.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 51.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TFFP Stock saw the intraday high of $8.49 and lowest of $7.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.25, which means current price is +134.88% above from all time high which was touched on 07/28/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 190.35K shares, TFFP reached a trading volume of 1088090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

How has TFFP stock performed recently?

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.96. With this latest performance, TFFP shares gained by 41.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.38% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFFP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.21 for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.92, while it was recorded at 7.23 for the last single week of trading.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TFFP is now -64.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP] managed to generate an average of -$2,967,557 per employee.TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.10 and a Current Ratio set at 22.10.

Insider trade positions for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP]

There are presently around $9 million, or 5.60% of TFFP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFFP stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 579,217, which is approximately 10.327% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRECEPT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 146,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 million in TFFP stocks shares; and SIGMA PLANNING CORP, currently with $0.72 million in TFFP stock with ownership of nearly 752.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TFFP] by around 174,199 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 65,020 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 813,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,052,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFFP stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,306 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 50,342 shares during the same period.