JP Morgan lifts AutoNation Inc. [AN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AutoNation Inc. [NYSE: AN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.75% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.85%. The company report on July 23, 2020 that AutoNation Reports 2nd Quarter GAAP and All-Time Record Quarterly Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations.

Over the last 12 months, AN stock rose by 11.31%. The one-year AutoNation Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.18. The average equity rating for AN stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.54 billion, with 87.90 million shares outstanding and 76.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 947.21K shares, AN stock reached a trading volume of 1518077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AutoNation Inc. [AN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AN shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for AutoNation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2020, representing the official price target for AutoNation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Northcoast analysts kept a Buy rating on AN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AutoNation Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for AN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for AN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

AN Stock Performance Analysis:

AutoNation Inc. [AN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.85. With this latest performance, AN shares gained by 43.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.25 for AutoNation Inc. [AN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.85, while it was recorded at 54.49 for the last single week of trading, and 42.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AutoNation Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AutoNation Inc. [AN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.67 and a Gross Margin at +15.67. AutoNation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.11.

Return on Total Capital for AN is now 8.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AutoNation Inc. [AN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 190.57. Additionally, AN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AutoNation Inc. [AN] managed to generate an average of $18,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.98.AutoNation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AutoNation Inc. posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AutoNation Inc. go to 4.70%.

AutoNation Inc. [AN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,967 million, or 87.50% of AN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AN stocks are: COPPER ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 16,936,659, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,409,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $401.2 million in AN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $295.03 million in AN stock with ownership of nearly 0.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AutoNation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in AutoNation Inc. [NYSE:AN] by around 22,803,057 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 7,740,545 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 42,712,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,256,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AN stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,699,266 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,110,462 shares during the same period.