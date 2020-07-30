For U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX], BofA Securities sees a rise to $9. What next?

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [NYSE: USX] traded at a high on 07/29/20, posting a 28.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.78. The company report on July 28, 2020 that U.S. Xpress Enterprises Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) (the “Company”) today announced results for the second quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1958739 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. stands at 7.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.19%.

The market cap for USX stock reached $443.83 million, with 49.22 million shares outstanding and 22.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 273.71K shares, USX reached a trading volume of 1958739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USX shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on USX stock. On March 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for USX shares from 7.50 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for USX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has USX stock performed recently?

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.78. With this latest performance, USX shares gained by 50.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.23 for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.93, while it was recorded at 7.38 for the last single week of trading, and 4.96 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.70 and a Gross Margin at +6.12. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.21.

Return on Total Capital for USX is now 3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.49. Additionally, USX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 226.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX] managed to generate an average of -$425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.57.U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USX.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX]

There are presently around $153 million, or 56.10% of USX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USX stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC with ownership of 3,338,459, which is approximately 32.819% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 2,089,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.35 million in USX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.51 million in USX stock with ownership of nearly -0.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [NYSE:USX] by around 4,050,003 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 4,441,891 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 8,931,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,423,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,464,404 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 2,892,323 shares during the same period.