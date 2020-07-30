For eMagin Corporation [EMAN], Rodman & Renshaw sees a rise to $4. What next?

eMagin Corporation [AMEX: EMAN] loss -1.49% or -0.01 points to close at $0.99 with a heavy trading volume of 2953718 shares. The company report on July 27, 2020 that eMagin Corporation Announces $33.6 million Investment by the Department of Defense.

Provides Funding for Defense Production Act Title III Project.

eMagin Corporation, or the “Company”, (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in military and commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it has been awarded a $33.6 million contract over the next thirty three months from the Department of Defense (DoD) to sustain and enhance U.S. domestic capability for high resolution, high brightness OLED microdisplays that will be based on eMagin’s proprietary direct patterning technology (“dPdTM”). This investment, which is separate from the $5.5 million award announced on June 11, 2020 under the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) Program for OLED Supply Chain Assurance, will be used to increase capacity and sustain operations at eMagin’s Hopewell Junction, New York headquarters.

It opened the trading session at $0.99, the shares rose to $1.03 and dropped to $0.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EMAN points out that the company has recorded 75.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -607.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, EMAN reached to a volume of 2953718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about eMagin Corporation [EMAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMAN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for eMagin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2014, representing the official price target for eMagin Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eMagin Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for EMAN stock

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.76. With this latest performance, EMAN shares gained by 19.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.96 for eMagin Corporation [EMAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7835, while it was recorded at 1.0610 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4686 for the last 200 days.

eMagin Corporation [EMAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eMagin Corporation [EMAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.84 and a Gross Margin at +25.17. eMagin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.08.

Return on Total Capital for EMAN is now -26.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eMagin Corporation [EMAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.25. Additionally, EMAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eMagin Corporation [EMAN] managed to generate an average of -$44,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.eMagin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

eMagin Corporation [EMAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eMagin Corporation posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eMagin Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at eMagin Corporation [EMAN]

There are presently around $5 million, or 25.60% of EMAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMAN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 3,410,100, which is approximately -75.655% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,395,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 million in EMAN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.27 million in EMAN stock with ownership of nearly 10.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eMagin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in eMagin Corporation [AMEX:EMAN] by around 105,709 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 10,730,046 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,421,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,413,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMAN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 78,578 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 129,342 shares during the same period.