Thursday, July 30, 2020
Civeo Corporation [CVEO] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $3.50

Civeo Corporation [NYSE: CVEO] price surged by 43.15 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on July 29, 2020 that Civeo Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights include:.

A sum of 18926771 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 461.36K shares. Civeo Corporation shares reached a high of $1.0601 and dropped to a low of $0.62 until finishing in the latest session at $0.77.

Guru’s Opinion on Civeo Corporation [CVEO]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Civeo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotia Howard Weil dropped their target price from $4 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Civeo Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Scotia Howard Weil analysts kept a Focus Stock rating on CVEO stock. On May 06, 2016, analysts increased their price target for CVEO shares from 3 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Civeo Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVEO in the course of the last twelve months was 2.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CVEO Stock Performance Analysis:

Civeo Corporation [CVEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.31. With this latest performance, CVEO shares gained by 22.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.09 for Civeo Corporation [CVEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5675, while it was recorded at 0.5633 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8415 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Civeo Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Civeo Corporation [CVEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.29 and a Gross Margin at +7.01. Civeo Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.09.

Return on Total Capital for CVEO is now -2.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Civeo Corporation [CVEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.27. Additionally, CVEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Civeo Corporation [CVEO] managed to generate an average of -$23,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Civeo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CVEO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Civeo Corporation posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Civeo Corporation go to 15.00%.

Civeo Corporation [CVEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $85 million, or 63.60% of CVEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVEO stocks are: HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 42,495,252, which is approximately 16.446% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,110,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.11 million in CVEO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $7.89 million in CVEO stock with ownership of nearly 5.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Civeo Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Civeo Corporation [NYSE:CVEO] by around 10,182,951 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 10,088,344 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 90,742,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,014,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVEO stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 266,041 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,874,612 shares during the same period.

