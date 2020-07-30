Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] is 224.53% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] plunged by -$1.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.15 during the day while it closed the day at $13.89. The company report on July 27, 2020 that BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results and Provide a Corporate and R&D Update.

BrainStorm-Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leader in developing innovative autologous cellular therapies for highly debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the Company will hold a conference call to update shareholders on financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, and provide a corporate update, at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), on Wednesday, August 5 2020.

.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -11.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BCLI stock has inclined by 122.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 236.32% and gained 224.53% year-on date.

The market cap for BCLI stock reached $415.17 million, with 28.42 million shares outstanding and 23.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 724.57K shares, BCLI reached a trading volume of 915450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCLI shares is $17.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $14 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2015, representing the official price target for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

BCLI stock trade performance evaluation

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.81. With this latest performance, BCLI shares gained by 25.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 236.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 242.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.47 for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.78, while it was recorded at 15.15 for the last single week of trading, and 6.32 for the last 200 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] managed to generate an average of -$726,656 per employee.Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCLI.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $56 million, or 13.20% of BCLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCLI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,216,272, which is approximately 57.534% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 576,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.01 million in BCLI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.33 million in BCLI stock with ownership of nearly 131.97% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BCLI] by around 1,944,314 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 198,434 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,855,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,998,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCLI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 487,493 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 198,374 shares during the same period.