B. Riley FBR slashes price target on Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] – find out why.

Vista Outdoor Inc. [NYSE: VSTO] surged by $0.66 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $17.48 during the day while it closed the day at $17.01. The company report on July 16, 2020 that Vista Outdoor to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (“Vista Outdoor”) (NYSE: VSTO) will host its investor conference call on first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 9:00 a.m. ET. In addition to the results, the company expects to discuss its outlook and financial guidance and may discuss matters of strategy during the call. Access the call on Vista Outdoor’s website: http://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event.

Telephone recording: For those who cannot participate in the live webcast, a telephone recording of the conference call will be available. The telephone number is 719-457-0820, and the confirmation code is 4885107. The recording will be available for one month after the call.

Vista Outdoor Inc. stock has also gained 8.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VSTO stock has inclined by 62.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 133.01% and gained 127.41% year-on date.

The market cap for VSTO stock reached $1.00 billion, with 57.95 million shares outstanding and 56.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, VSTO reached a trading volume of 1388375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTO shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Vista Outdoor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $12 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Vista Outdoor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on VSTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vista Outdoor Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSTO in the course of the last twelve months was 18.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

VSTO stock trade performance evaluation

Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.14. With this latest performance, VSTO shares gained by 18.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.98 for Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.85, while it was recorded at 15.87 for the last single week of trading, and 9.17 for the last 200 days.

Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.89 and a Gross Margin at +20.43. Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.83.

Return on Total Capital for VSTO is now 2.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.76. Additionally, VSTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] managed to generate an average of -$35,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Vista Outdoor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vista Outdoor Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vista Outdoor Inc. go to 25.00%.

Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $910 million, or 93.80% of VSTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,735,011, which is approximately -2.526% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 5,639,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.93 million in VSTO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $83.45 million in VSTO stock with ownership of nearly -1.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vista Outdoor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Vista Outdoor Inc. [NYSE:VSTO] by around 5,488,407 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 6,906,385 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 41,092,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,487,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,279,795 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 621,842 shares during the same period.