Alliance Global Partners lifts Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ: VUZI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.38%. The company report on July 23, 2020 that Barcelona Hospital Surgeons Now Using Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to Perform Assisted Gastrointestinal Surgeries on Patients.

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that a team of doctors is successfully using the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to perform gastrointestinal surgeries on patients at a leading hospital based in Barcelona, Spain.

In a recent Twitter post (here), Dr. Rafael Díaz Del Gobbo, an Upper GI & Bariatric Surgeon based in Barcelona, Spain, highlighted usage of the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses in the operating room in collaboration with Spanish mobile telecommunications operator Vodadone España. Dr. Díaz Del Gobbo performed a sleeve gastrectomy procedure on a patient while streaming the surgery online via the Vuzix M400 and connecting with a team of doctors in Miami, FL, who attended the surgery virtually. .

Over the last 12 months, VUZI stock rose by 100.49%. The one-year Vuzix Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.47. The average equity rating for VUZI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $169.46 million, with 33.13 million shares outstanding and 30.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, VUZI stock reached a trading volume of 971008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VUZI shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VUZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Vuzix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2016, representing the official price target for Vuzix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $10, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Buy rating on VUZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vuzix Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for VUZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

VUZI Stock Performance Analysis:

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, VUZI shares gained by 76.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VUZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.30 for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading, and 2.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vuzix Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -398.26 and a Gross Margin at -102.68. Vuzix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.91.

Return on Total Capital for VUZI is now -93.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.65. Additionally, VUZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] managed to generate an average of -$300,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Vuzix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

VUZI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vuzix Corporation posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VUZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vuzix Corporation go to 20.00%.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 13.20% of VUZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VUZI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,180,397, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; TAYLOR FRIGON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,085,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.46 million in VUZI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.22 million in VUZI stock with ownership of nearly -0.544% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vuzix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ:VUZI] by around 277,401 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 463,575 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,368,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,109,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VUZI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 166,540 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 417,467 shares during the same period.