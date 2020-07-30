Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Is Currently 12.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.54% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.14%. The company report on July 28, 2020 that AMD Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Revenue grows 26 percent year-over-year driven by Ryzen™ and EPYC™ processor sales.

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today announced revenue for the second quarter of 2020 of $1.93 billion, operating income of $173 million, net income of $157 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.13. On a non-GAAP* basis, operating income was $233 million, net income was $216 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.18.

Over the last 12 months, AMD stock rose by 124.65%. The one-year Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -39.44. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.49 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 60.69M shares, AMD stock reached a trading volume of 132721779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $54.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $90, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock. On July 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 60 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 177.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.14. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 51.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.01 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.58, while it was recorded at 68.33 for the last single week of trading, and 47.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +42.62. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.07.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 19.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.75. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $29,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

AMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 32.50%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62,930 million, or 76.90% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,023,973, which is approximately 3.604% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,635,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.29 billion in AMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.81 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -13.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 498 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 82,796,372 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 64,944,072 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 679,301,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 827,041,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,797,529 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 10,656,431 shares during the same period.