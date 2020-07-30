Aaron’s Inc. [AAN] Revenue clocked in at $4.04 billion, down -4.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Aaron’s Inc. [NYSE: AAN] jumped around 9.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $54.39 at the close of the session, up 20.41%. The company report on July 29, 2020 that Aaron’s, Inc. Announces Intent to Separate into Two Public Companies.

Separation Expected to Sharpen Strategic Focus and Operational Execution and Deliver Long-Term Shareholder Value.

Steve Michaels Named CEO of Progressive; Douglas Lindsay Named CEO of Aaron’s Business.

Aaron’s Inc. stock is now -4.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAN Stock saw the intraday high of $56.20 and lowest of $49.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.65, which means current price is +318.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 832.57K shares, AAN reached a trading volume of 4157917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aaron’s Inc. [AAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAN shares is $56.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Aaron’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Aaron’s Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aaron’s Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.30.

How has AAN stock performed recently?

Aaron’s Inc. [AAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.42. With this latest performance, AAN shares gained by 16.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.02 for Aaron’s Inc. [AAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.78, while it was recorded at 47.03 for the last single week of trading, and 46.67 for the last 200 days.

Aaron’s Inc. [AAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aaron’s Inc. [AAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.93 and a Gross Margin at +43.90. Aaron’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.80.

Return on Total Capital for AAN is now 13.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aaron’s Inc. [AAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.89. Additionally, AAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aaron’s Inc. [AAN] managed to generate an average of $2,601 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.

Earnings analysis for Aaron’s Inc. [AAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aaron’s Inc. posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aaron’s Inc. go to 10.10%.

Insider trade positions for Aaron’s Inc. [AAN]

There are presently around $3,684 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,573,062, which is approximately -3.65% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,271,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.51 million in AAN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $320.35 million in AAN stock with ownership of nearly 3.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aaron’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Aaron’s Inc. [NYSE:AAN] by around 11,348,719 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 11,502,699 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 44,886,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,737,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,529,450 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 5,563,938 shares during the same period.