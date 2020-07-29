Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM] Revenue clocked in at $70.00 million, up 37.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Wilhelmina International Inc. [NASDAQ: WHLM] loss -26.92% or -2.1 points to close at $5.70 with a heavy trading volume of 1215065 shares. The company report on May 14, 2020 that Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Results for First Quarter 2020.

First Quarter Financial Results.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (WHLM) (“Wilhelmina” or the “Company”) today reported revenues of $14.6 million and net loss of $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to revenues of $20.1 million and net loss of $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had a material impact on revenues, as most bookings for the second half of March 2020 were cancelled once non-essential business activities were barred in the cities where Wilhelmina operates. Also, in the first quarter of 2020, Wilhelmina recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $0.8 million, triggered by a decline in revenue, COVID-19 impacts on our retail clients, and declines in the share price of the Company’s common stock. The Company does not expect the impairment charge to have any impact on future operations, liquidity, cash flow , or compliance with the financial covenants in its bank credit agreement. The decrease in revenues when compared to the same period of the prior year was primarily due to cancelled bookings resulting from COVID-19, a decrease in model bookings, and the closure of the Wilhelmina Studios division in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net loss in the first quarter of 2020, when compared to the same period of the prior year, was primarily due to the goodwill impairment charge, a decrease in revenues net of model costs, as well as deferred income tax expense of $1.0 million primarily related to recognition of a valuation allowance on the Company’s deferred tax assets, partially offset by a decrease in other operating expenses.

It opened the trading session at $6.16, the shares rose to $7.20 and dropped to $5.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WHLM points out that the company has recorded 5.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -142.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, WHLM reached to a volume of 1215065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wilhelmina International Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for WHLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for WHLM in the course of the last twelve months was 139.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for WHLM stock

Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.39. With this latest performance, WHLM shares gained by 26.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WHLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.64 for Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.01, while it was recorded at 4.86 for the last single week of trading, and 4.92 for the last 200 days.

Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.89 and a Gross Margin at +8.10. Wilhelmina International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.34.

Return on Total Capital for WHLM is now 2.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.32. Additionally, WHLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM] managed to generate an average of -$41,982 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.81.Wilhelmina International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wilhelmina International Inc. [WHLM]

There are presently around $1 million, or 51.80% of WHLM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WHLM stocks are: WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 232,961, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 36.48% of the total institutional ownership; CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC., holding 6,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36000.0 in WHLM stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $3000.0 in WHLM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wilhelmina International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Wilhelmina International Inc. [NASDAQ:WHLM] by around 679 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 315 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 239,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WHLM stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 673 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1 shares during the same period.