Wednesday, July 29, 2020
type here...
Companies

why Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.46

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Companies

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] is 260.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
OPKO Health Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.36% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Industry

KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Evolent Health Inc. price surged by 4.36 percent to reach at $0.46. The company report on July 21, 2020 that Evolent Health, Inc....
Read more
Industry

why cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.27

Brandon Evans - 0
cbdMD Inc. jumped around 0.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.06 at the close of the session, up 2.68%. The company...
Read more
Market

H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. traded at a low on 07/27/20, posting a -9.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at...
Read more

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.27 at the close of the session, up 0.36%.

Coeur Mining Inc. stock is now 2.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CDE Stock saw the intraday high of $8.50 and lowest of $7.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.40, which means current price is +317.68% above from all time high which was touched on 07/28/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.82M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 7701724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $7.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDE in the course of the last twelve months was 1667.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CDE stock performed recently?

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.82. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 78.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.99 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.60, while it was recorded at 7.85 for the last single week of trading, and 5.41 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.26 and a Gross Margin at -7.51. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.78.

Return on Total Capital for CDE is now -8.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.36. Additionally, CDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] managed to generate an average of -$160,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coeur Mining Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDE.

Insider trade positions for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

There are presently around $1,319 million, or 70.10% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 24,399,518, which is approximately -8.442% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,894,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.8 million in CDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $171.72 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly 2.588% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 14,718,351 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 19,928,018 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 124,860,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,507,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,299,121 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,807,135 shares during the same period.

Previous articleVocera Communications Inc. [VCRA] Stock trading around $31.40 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleFrancesca’s Holdings Corporation [FRAN] moved up 28.76: Why It’s Important

More articles

Companies

Rosetta Stone Inc. [RST] stock Initiated by Sidoti analyst, price target now $18

Brandon Evans - 0
Rosetta Stone Inc. traded at a high on 07/28/20, posting a 3.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.74. The...
Read more
Companies

Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] Is Currently -3.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Salem Media Group Inc. loss -3.17% or -0.06 points to close at $1.83 with a heavy trading volume of 1880295 shares. The company...
Read more
Companies

Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] is 39.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Socket Mobile Inc. jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.25 at the close of the session, up 1.35%. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Piper Jaffray slashes price target on Novan Inc. [NOVN] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
Novan Inc. loss -20.56% on the last trading session, reaching $0.78 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28,...
Read more
Finance

H.C. Wainwright lifts Trevena Inc. [TRVN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Trevena Inc. surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.39 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

Rosetta Stone Inc. [RST] stock Initiated by Sidoti analyst, price target now $18

Brandon Evans - 0
Rosetta Stone Inc. traded at a high on 07/28/20, posting a 3.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.74. The...
Read more
Market

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] is 112.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Oragenics Inc. price plunged by -5.93 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on July 22, 2020 that Preclinical Study Shows SARS-CoV-2...
Read more
Industry

SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] Is Currently 40.26 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
SPAR Group Inc. gained 40.26% or 0.33 points to close at $1.15 with a heavy trading volume of 2153525 shares. The company report...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Piper Jaffray slashes price target on Novan Inc. [NOVN] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
Novan Inc. loss -20.56% on the last trading session, reaching $0.78 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28,...
Read more
Finance

H.C. Wainwright lifts Trevena Inc. [TRVN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Trevena Inc. surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.39 during the day while it...
Read more

Popular Category