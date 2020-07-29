Wells Fargo lifts Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Castlight Health Inc. [NYSE: CSLT] traded at a high on 07/28/20, posting a 9.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.19. The company report on July 28, 2020 that Castlight Health Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“We made meaningful headway against our strategic plan in the second quarter, delivering strong financial results, demonstrating progress toward our goal of adding an additional health plan partner, and supporting our customers with rapid innovation during COVID-19. Over the past year, we made two major strategic decisions: our focus on health plan as a key go-to-market strategy, and investment in high-tech, high-touch solutions. Our momentum in the first half of 2020 validates these decisions, and I’m confident that Castlight is strategically well positioned in the marketplace,” said Maeve O’Meara , chief executive officer of Castlight Health.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4506532 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Castlight Health Inc. stands at 14.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.45%.

The market cap for CSLT stock reached $173.15 million, with 148.87 million shares outstanding and 108.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, CSLT reached a trading volume of 4506532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSLT shares is $1.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Castlight Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $4 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Castlight Health Inc. stock. On October 31, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for CSLT shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castlight Health Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, CSLT shares gained by 58.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.89 for Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8470, while it was recorded at 1.1240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0630 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.85 and a Gross Margin at +58.78. Castlight Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.91.

Return on Total Capital for CSLT is now -21.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.14. Additionally, CSLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] managed to generate an average of -$86,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Castlight Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Castlight Health Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Castlight Health Inc. go to 30.00%.

There are presently around $95 million, or 78.90% of CSLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSLT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,102,219, which is approximately 2.702% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; RAGING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,423,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.4 million in CSLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.66 million in CSLT stock with ownership of nearly -1.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Castlight Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Castlight Health Inc. [NYSE:CSLT] by around 4,789,029 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 7,818,173 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 67,502,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,109,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSLT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 605,311 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 954,763 shares during the same period.