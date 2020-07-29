Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SBPH] Stock trading around $2.57 per share: What’s Next?

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SBPH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 41.99% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 46.02%. The company report on June 3, 2020 that Spring Bank Advances IV SB 11285 Clinical Program.

– Safety Review Committee for IV SB 11285 Phase 1a/1b trial recommends dose escalation to next planned monotherapy dose level and initiation of first co-administration dose level with Roche’s PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab (Tecentriq®).

– Clinical Poster for IV SB 11285 Phase 1a/1b trial presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting.

Over the last 12 months, SBPH stock dropped by -43.14%. The one-year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -46.86. The average equity rating for SBPH stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.25 million, with 16.52 million shares outstanding and 15.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 98.62K shares, SBPH stock reached a trading volume of 2465726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SBPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBPH shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBPH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $16 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On February 21, 2018, analysts increased their price target for SBPH shares from 29 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

SBPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SBPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.02. With this latest performance, SBPH shares gained by 67.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.31 for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SBPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.64, while it was recorded at 1.96 for the last single week of trading, and 1.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SBPH is now -58.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SBPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.75. Additionally, SBPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SBPH] managed to generate an average of -$803,233 per employee.Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

SBPH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 49.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBPH.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SBPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 29.10% of SBPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBPH stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 951,701, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 448,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 million in SBPH stocks shares; and TIEDEMANN ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.93 million in SBPH stock with ownership of nearly -14.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SBPH] by around 238,374 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 879,144 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,861,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,979,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBPH stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,718 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 757,352 shares during the same period.