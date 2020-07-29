SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] Is Currently 40.26 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

SPAR Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SGRP] gained 40.26% or 0.33 points to close at $1.15 with a heavy trading volume of 2153525 shares. The company report on June 29, 2020 that SPAR Group Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020.

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP), a leading supplier of retail merchandising, business technology and other marketing services in 10 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Highlights for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the same period in the prior year include:.

It opened the trading session at $0.812, the shares rose to $1.18 and dropped to $0.7951, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SGRP points out that the company has recorded -3.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -109.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 37.55K shares, SGRP reached to a volume of 2153525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SPAR Group Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGRP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.57. With this latest performance, SGRP shares gained by 53.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.76 for SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7842, while it was recorded at 0.8620 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9668 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.03 and a Gross Margin at +18.61. SPAR Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.96.

Return on Total Capital for SGRP is now 21.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.70. Additionally, SGRP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] managed to generate an average of $110 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.40.SPAR Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.30% of SGRP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGRP stocks are: RBF CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 894,090, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 51.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 145,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in SGRP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.15 million in SGRP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SPAR Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in SPAR Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SGRP] by around 20,271 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 26,549 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,297,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,343,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGRP stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,701 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 22,749 shares during the same period.