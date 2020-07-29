Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] is 39.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Socket Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SCKT] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.25 at the close of the session, up 1.35%. The company report on July 27, 2020 that Socket Mobile Launches DuraSled for XCover Pro.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, is delighted to introduce its newest member of the scanning sled family – DuraSled™ for the XCover Pro. There are two versions of the XCover Pro DuraSled: the DS800 XCover Pro for 1D barcode scanning and the DS840 XCover Pro for 1D and 2D barcode scanning, respectively.

There is a growing need for durable, single-handed solutions that combine both the XCover Pro phone and an attachable scanner. The DuraSled protects the phone from tumbles and provides a robust charging solution for all environments. The DuraSled for XCover Pro, like all DuraSled family members, supports simultaneous charging, and the XCover Pro version will have the added benefit of allowing the XCover Pro to charge using its fast charging capabilities while the DuraSled charges at the standard rate. The DuraSled is easy-to-use and ideal for delivery services, stock counting, ticketing and other application-driven, mobile solutions. Simply pair the Socket Mobile scanner and insert the XCover Pro, and you are ready to go.

Socket Mobile Inc. stock is now 39.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SCKT Stock saw the intraday high of $2.29 and lowest of $1.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.15, which means current price is +196.05% above from all time high which was touched on 07/27/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, SCKT reached a trading volume of 2807096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Socket Mobile Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCKT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.06. With this latest performance, SCKT shares gained by 60.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.56 for Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.40, while it was recorded at 1.77 for the last single week of trading, and 1.52 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.15 and a Gross Margin at +52.46. Socket Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.49.

Return on Total Capital for SCKT is now 3.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.83. Additionally, SCKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] managed to generate an average of $5,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Socket Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.70% of SCKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCKT stocks are: MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 306,430, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 21.50% of the total institutional ownership; CSS LLC/IL, holding 55,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in SCKT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.12 million in SCKT stock with ownership of nearly 4.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Socket Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Socket Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SCKT] by around 17,270 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 2,672 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 442,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCKT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,958 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1 shares during the same period.