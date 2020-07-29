Rosetta Stone Inc. [RST] stock Initiated by Sidoti analyst, price target now $18

Rosetta Stone Inc. [NYSE: RST] traded at a high on 07/28/20, posting a 3.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.74. The company report on July 28, 2020 that Lexia Core5 Reading Named Winner in 2020 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence.

Today, Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone company (NYSE: RST), announced that its personalized literacy programs, Lexia® Core5® Reading (Core5) was selected as a winner in the software category for the 2020 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence program.

“Districts are looking for rigorous, research-proven programs – and that has always been at the center of our pedagogical approach,” said Lexia President Nick Gaehde. “With the flexibility that Lexia Core5 Reading offers, district leaders can be confident in knowing that teachers remain at the center of instruction and students are progressing at their individual level whether learning in-class or remotely from home.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4772563 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rosetta Stone Inc. stands at 11.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.65%.

The market cap for RST stock reached $647.64 million, with 23.80 million shares outstanding and 23.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 302.78K shares, RST reached a trading volume of 4772563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RST shares is $21.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RST stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Rosetta Stone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Rosetta Stone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $22, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on RST stock. On October 01, 2018, analysts increased their price target for RST shares from 20 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rosetta Stone Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for RST in the course of the last twelve months was 143.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Rosetta Stone Inc. [RST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.98. With this latest performance, RST shares gained by 64.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.36 for Rosetta Stone Inc. [RST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.31, while it was recorded at 25.02 for the last single week of trading, and 17.09 for the last 200 days.

Rosetta Stone Inc. [RST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rosetta Stone Inc. [RST] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.08 and a Gross Margin at +77.47. Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rosetta Stone Inc. [RST] managed to generate an average of -$11,296 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Rosetta Stone Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Rosetta Stone Inc. [RST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rosetta Stone Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rosetta Stone Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Rosetta Stone Inc. [RST]

There are presently around $571 million, or 92.90% of RST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 2,291,832, which is approximately 4.303% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,595,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.66 million in RST stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $41.84 million in RST stock with ownership of nearly 5.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rosetta Stone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Rosetta Stone Inc. [NYSE:RST] by around 2,453,601 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 2,598,779 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 16,290,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,343,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RST stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 763,905 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 984,513 shares during the same period.