Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] moved up 9.38: Why It’s Important

Pacific Ethanol Inc. [NASDAQ: PEIX] jumped around 0.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.40 at the close of the session, up 9.38%. The company report on July 27, 2020 that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. Expands High-Quality Alcohol Production Capacity.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX), a leading producer and marketer of low-carbon renewable fuels and high-quality alcohol products in the United States, today announced that it is expanding its production capacity of USP grade high quality alcohol at its Pekin, Illinois facility by 30 million gallons per year. The new capacity will be online in the fourth quarter of 2020, supplying the growing demand for the company’s USP grade high quality alcohol with existing and new customers.

“Our Pekin facilities have supplied the highest quality alcohol products for over 100 years, and our experience, consistent quality and superior service positions us well to meet the surging demand for USP alcohol used in sanitizers and disinfectants,” said Mike Kandris, Pacific Ethanol’s Co-CEO. “Through debottlenecking and other process improvements, we have already added 25 million gallons of annual capacity of high quality alcohol production, and with the completion of the new project, we will increase production capacity by another 30 million gallons per year. By the end of 2020, our Pekin site will have the capability to produce 140 million gallons of high quality alcohol per year, the majority of which meets or exceeds USP specifications.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. stock is now 115.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PEIX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.43 and lowest of $1.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.51, which means current price is +536.36% above from all time high which was touched on 07/27/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, PEIX reached a trading volume of 2393229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2017, representing the official price target for Pacific Ethanol Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on PEIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Ethanol Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEIX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has PEIX stock performed recently?

Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.30. With this latest performance, PEIX shares gained by 115.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 159.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.32 for Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7594, while it was recorded at 1.1700 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5625 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.22 and a Gross Margin at -0.74. Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.24.

Return on Total Capital for PEIX is now -8.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.13. Additionally, PEIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] managed to generate an average of -$177,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.24.Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pacific Ethanol Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Ethanol Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]

There are presently around $18 million, or 22.70% of PEIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEIX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,060,917, which is approximately -2.697% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,852,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.99 million in PEIX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.37 million in PEIX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Ethanol Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Ethanol Inc. [NASDAQ:PEIX] by around 371,456 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 4,617,691 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 7,593,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,582,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEIX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 179,591 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,307,286 shares during the same period.