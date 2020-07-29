Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] is 112.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oragenics Inc. [AMEX: OGEN] price plunged by -5.93 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on July 22, 2020 that Preclinical Study Shows SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Licensed by Oragenics from the NIH Produces Neutralizing Antibodies.

Recently published paper supports the Company’s approach to COVID-19 vaccine development.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”) announces that the National Institutes of Health (the “NIH”) created stabilized pre-fusion spike protein (CoV-2 S-2P) licensed by the Company has generated neutralizing antibodies in mice during immunization against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

A sum of 5510339 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.70M shares. Oragenics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.16 and dropped to a low of $1.04 until finishing in the latest session at $1.11.

Guru’s Opinion on Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oragenics Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

OGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.38. With this latest performance, OGEN shares gained by 98.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 155.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.09 for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7609, while it was recorded at 1.2960 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5790 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oragenics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for OGEN is now -80.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.69. Additionally, OGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] managed to generate an average of -$2,223,715 per employee.Oragenics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

OGEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oragenics Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGEN.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 17.70% of OGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 4,612,166, which is approximately 197.912% of the company’s market cap and around 16.60% of the total institutional ownership; HARVEST CAPITAL STRATEGIES LLC, holding 1,333,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 million in OGEN stocks shares; and SARA-BAY FINANCIAL, currently with $1.47 million in OGEN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oragenics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Oragenics Inc. [AMEX:OGEN] by around 4,545,251 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 763,338 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,314,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,622,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGEN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,383,798 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 532,762 shares during the same period.