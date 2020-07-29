Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] Revenue clocked in at $2.20 million, up 195.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONTX] loss -8.87% or -0.11 points to close at $1.13 with a heavy trading volume of 9872181 shares. The company report on July 27, 2020 that Onconova Therapeutics Submits Application for Rigosertib to Participate in Federally Funded Human Studies in COVID-19 Disease.

Preclinical experiments with rigosertib in cellular models demonstrate marked inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), a Phase 3 stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer, with an initial focus on myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), today announced that it has submitted an application with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), with the goal of obtaining funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to conduct human studies with rigosertib in COVID-19 disease patients.

It opened the trading session at $1.195, the shares rose to $1.21 and dropped to $1.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ONTX points out that the company has recorded 193.28% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1030.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.30M shares, ONTX reached to a volume of 9872181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONTX shares is $1.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2018, representing the official price target for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ONTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 88.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for ONTX stock

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.71. With this latest performance, ONTX shares gained by 108.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 193.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.06 for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6203, while it was recorded at 1.1620 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4628 for the last 200 days.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -994.00. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -985.02.

Return on Total Capital for ONTX is now -255.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -253.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -253.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,131,737 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONTX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]

There are presently around $7 million, or 7.80% of ONTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,302,384, which is approximately 2941.74% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,112,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 million in ONTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.97 million in ONTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX] by around 4,498,788 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 10,368,667 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 8,958,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,908,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONTX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,707,637 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 10,368,667 shares during the same period.