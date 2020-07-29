Wednesday, July 29, 2020
type here...
Companies

Market cap of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] reaches 140.03M – now what?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Industry

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] fell -1.29% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Cloudera Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.79% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Industry

Citigroup slashes price target on Zscaler Inc. [ZS] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Zscaler Inc. plunged by -$1.74 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $124.82 during the day while it...
Read more
Industry

Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR] Is Currently 123.29 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Sypris Solutions Inc. closed the trading session at $1.63 on 07/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.72,...
Read more
Companies

National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] Stock trading around $12.99 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
National Oilwell Varco Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] slipped around -0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.10 at the close of the session, down -3.43%. The company report on July 7, 2020 that AgEagle Aerial Systems’ New CEO Issues Shareholder Letter.

J. Michael Drozd, new Chief Executive Officer of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an industry leading provider of unmanned aerial vehicles and advanced aerial imagery, data collection and analytics solutions, today issued a letter to the Company’s shareholders commenting on the Company’s vision, defined growth strategy and key developments which have occurred since he assumed the helm of AgEagle on May 18, 2020. Drozd stated:.

“I’d like to begin by sharing how pleased and privileged I am to have been selected by the Board to help lead AgEagle through its next critical phase of innovation and evolution. Since my first day on the job, I have immersed myself in meeting with our talented team; fully understanding the depth and capabilities of our software development and manufacturing operations; carefully evaluating our core strengths and many market opportunities; and attaining meaningful clarity into the dynamic, high growth company we are actively engaged in building. This has been and will undoubtedly remain an exciting and ongoing process. .

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock is now 588.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAVS Stock saw the intraday high of $3.19 and lowest of $3.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.15, which means current price is +1,530.72% above from all time high which was touched on 04/30/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.99M shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 3576066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 233.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has UAVS stock performed recently?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, UAVS shares gained by 156.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 453.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 987.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.23 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.77, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 0.86 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -795.21 and a Gross Margin at -25.94. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.32.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -43.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$252,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 41,492, which is approximately -25.916% of the company’s market cap and around 54.95% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in UAVS stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $50000.0 in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly -19.764% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 34,777 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 56,392 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 50,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,777 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 37,903 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSidoti lifts Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleHeat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] gain 335.79% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Companies

For Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR], JMP Securities sees a rise to $15. What next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Vivint Solar Inc. traded at a low on 07/28/20, posting a -4.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.12. The...
Read more
Companies

Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] moved up 9.38: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Pacific Ethanol Inc. jumped around 0.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.40 at the close of the session, up 9.38%. The...
Read more
Companies

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] is 10.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Sunworks Inc. price surged by 16.95 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on May 7, 2020 that Sunworks Reports Financial Results...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] moved down -6.84: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. price plunged by -6.84 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on July 23, 2020 that Ampio Starts Patient...
Read more
Industry

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] Stock trading around $1.11 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation gained 5.24% or 0.06 points to close at $1.11 with a heavy trading volume of 14322656 shares. The company report...
Read more
Finance

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] gain 335.79% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Heat Biologics Inc. closed the trading session at $2.07 on 07/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.86,...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] reaches 140.03M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. slipped around -0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.10 at the close of the session, down -3.43%....
Read more
Market

Sidoti lifts Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Tupperware Brands Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] moved down -6.84: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. price plunged by -6.84 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on July 23, 2020 that Ampio Starts Patient...
Read more
Industry

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] Stock trading around $1.11 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation gained 5.24% or 0.06 points to close at $1.11 with a heavy trading volume of 14322656 shares. The company report...
Read more

Popular Category