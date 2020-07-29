Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] Is Currently 2.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ: LVGO] closed the trading session at $111.27 on 07/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $107.1723, while the highest price level was $114.98. The company report on July 16, 2020 that Telemedicine, AI & HealthTech: CEO’s of TDOC, VEEV, PMEDF, LVGO Discuss Digital Transformation of Healthcare, New Trends and Leadership.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO), Predictmedix, Inc. (OTC: PMEDF) (CSE: PMED), and Teladoc Health, Inc (NYSE: TDOC).

AI, video, and new technologies are transforming healthcare. Wall Street Reporter highlights tech leaders comments and insights from recent earnings calls, where they discuss the challenges and opportunities as they navigate the dawn of a new era in healthcare.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 344.01 percent and weekly performance of -1.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 330.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 48.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 164.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, LVGO reached to a volume of 3109112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVGO shares is $102.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Livongo Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Livongo Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on LVGO stock. On July 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LVGO shares from 48 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livongo Health Inc. is set at 8.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

LVGO stock trade performance evaluation

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, LVGO shares gained by 48.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 330.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.64 for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.88, while it was recorded at 110.17 for the last single week of trading, and 41.04 for the last 200 days.

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.84 and a Gross Margin at +72.25. Livongo Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.47.

Return on Total Capital for LVGO is now -18.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] managed to generate an average of -$89,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Livongo Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Livongo Health Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVGO.

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,351 million, or 75.80% of LVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVGO stocks are: KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 5,035,832, which is approximately -28.426% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 4,579,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $509.61 million in LVGO stocks shares; and SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., currently with $463.38 million in LVGO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livongo Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ:LVGO] by around 13,502,904 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 8,337,489 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 17,266,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,107,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVGO stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,239,758 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,492,047 shares during the same period.