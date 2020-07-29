K12 Inc. [LRN] Revenue clocked in at $1.03 billion, up 130.86% YTD: What’s Next?

K12 Inc. [NYSE: LRN] price surged by 0.38 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on July 28, 2020 that K12 Inc. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call Details.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140579. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (877) 407-4019 (domestic) or (201) 689-8337 (international) at 4:45 p.m. (ET). No passcode is required. Please access the web site at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A sum of 1131156 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.07M shares. K12 Inc. shares reached a high of $48.0449 and dropped to a low of $46.2044 until finishing in the latest session at $46.98.

The one-year LRN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -53.18. The average equity rating for LRN stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on K12 Inc. [LRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRN shares is $30.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRN stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for K12 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2019, representing the official price target for K12 Inc. stock. On January 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for LRN shares from 25 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for K12 Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for LRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRN in the course of the last twelve months was 28.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

LRN Stock Performance Analysis:

K12 Inc. [LRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, LRN shares gained by 77.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 182.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.68 for K12 Inc. [LRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.09, while it was recorded at 47.41 for the last single week of trading, and 22.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into K12 Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and K12 Inc. [LRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.80 and a Gross Margin at +33.67. K12 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.66.

Return on Total Capital for LRN is now 7.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, K12 Inc. [LRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.89. Additionally, LRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, K12 Inc. [LRN] managed to generate an average of $8,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.K12 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

LRN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, K12 Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for K12 Inc. go to 15.00%.

K12 Inc. [LRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,648 million, or 87.60% of LRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,661,584, which is approximately 0.249% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 3,292,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.7 million in LRN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $136.51 million in LRN stock with ownership of nearly 1.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in K12 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in K12 Inc. [NYSE:LRN] by around 5,044,234 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 5,766,605 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 24,259,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,070,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LRN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,671,202 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,304,050 shares during the same period.