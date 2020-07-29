Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] gain 335.79% so far this year. What now?

Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: HTBX] closed the trading session at $2.07 on 07/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.86, while the highest price level was $2.30. The company report on July 27, 2020 that Heat Biologics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (“Heat”) (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine product candidate, today announced that on July 24, 2020, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. (“Nasdaq”), confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the $1.00 per share minimum closing bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, pursuant to the Nasdaq marketplace rules. Nasdaq indicated in its letter that since the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), or the Minimum Bid Price Rule, this matter is now closed.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 335.79 percent and weekly performance of -31.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 762.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 136.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 258.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.60M shares, HTBX reached to a volume of 45365630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTBX shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Heat Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2016, representing the official price target for Heat Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on HTBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heat Biologics Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.46. With this latest performance, HTBX shares gained by 136.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 762.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 297.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.89 for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.19, while it was recorded at 2.53 for the last single week of trading, and 0.65 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -636.11. Heat Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -656.51.

Return on Total Capital for HTBX is now -85.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.21. Additionally, HTBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] managed to generate an average of -$556,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Heat Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heat Biologics Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTBX.

There are presently around $16 million, or 19.30% of HTBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,102,731, which is approximately 97.121% of the company’s market cap and around 6.04% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,798,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.72 million in HTBX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $3.33 million in HTBX stock with ownership of nearly 459814.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heat Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX] by around 5,769,077 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 80,517 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,730,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,580,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTBX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,698,783 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 80,217 shares during the same period.