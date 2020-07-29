Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] stock Initiated by SVB Leerink analyst, price target now $7

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GNCA] traded at a low on 07/28/20, posting a -9.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.02. The company report on July 23, 2020 that Genocea Provides Second Quarter 2020 Corporate Update.

Upcoming GEN-009 data update planned for July 30th at 8 a.m. EDTFiled IND application for GEN-011 and is working with the FDA to provide additional informationPrivate Placement with Leading Life Science Investment Funds.

Conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2805186 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Genocea Biosciences Inc. stands at 24.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.16%.

The market cap for GNCA stock reached $111.49 million, with 29.14 million shares outstanding and 24.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 811.46K shares, GNCA reached a trading volume of 2805186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]?

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Genocea Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genocea Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 123.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

How has GNCA stock performed recently?

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 84.56. With this latest performance, GNCA shares gained by 117.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.03 for Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 4.35 for the last single week of trading, and 2.26 for the last 200 days.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GNCA is now -116.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -240.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.54. Additionally, GNCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] managed to generate an average of -$660,169 per employee.Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genocea Biosciences Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 39.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNCA.

Insider trade positions for Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]

There are presently around $70 million, or 52.00% of GNCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNCA stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 7,225,676, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 2,100,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.54 million in GNCA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.87 million in GNCA stock with ownership of nearly -0.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genocea Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Genocea Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GNCA] by around 231,038 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,084,124 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 12,625,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,940,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNCA stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 199,835 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 730,963 shares during the same period.