Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] is 22.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Evolent Health Inc. [NYSE: EVH] price surged by 0.45 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on July 21, 2020 that Evolent Health, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced it will release its second quarter 2020 operating results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 855.940.9467 or 412.317.6034 for international callers, and referencing the “Evolent Health call” 15 minutes prior to the call. An audio playback of the conference call will be available on Evolent’s investor relations website, ir.evolenthealth.com, for one week after the call. .

A sum of 1039882 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.80M shares. Evolent Health Inc. shares reached a high of $11.11 and dropped to a low of $10.88 until finishing in the latest session at $11.06.

The one-year EVH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.83. The average equity rating for EVH stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Evolent Health Inc. [EVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVH shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Evolent Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $13 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Evolent Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on EVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolent Health Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

EVH Stock Performance Analysis:

Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.69. With this latest performance, EVH shares gained by 69.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.22 for Evolent Health Inc. [EVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.76, while it was recorded at 10.79 for the last single week of trading, and 8.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evolent Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.17 and a Gross Margin at +16.03. Evolent Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.68.

Return on Total Capital for EVH is now -7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.98. Additionally, EVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] managed to generate an average of -$88,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Evolent Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

EVH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evolent Health Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evolent Health Inc. go to 30.00%.

Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $847 million, or 92.90% of EVH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,091,100, which is approximately 2.972% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 6,485,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.73 million in EVH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $62.9 million in EVH stock with ownership of nearly -10.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evolent Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Evolent Health Inc. [NYSE:EVH] by around 5,742,143 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 13,951,058 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 56,862,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,555,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVH stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 551,837 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,120,565 shares during the same period.