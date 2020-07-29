Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] stock Resumed by JMP Securities analyst, price target now $8

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] loss -9.97% on the last trading session, reaching $4.02 price per share at the time. The company report on May 27, 2020 that Arbutus to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, today announced that William Collier, Arbutus’ President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:30 PM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus’ website at www.arbutusbio.com or directly at Live Webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the conference.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation represents 67.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $346.56 million with the latest information. ABUS stock price has been found in the range of $3.92 to $4.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.44M shares, ABUS reached a trading volume of 13078159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABUS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.97.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.07. With this latest performance, ABUS shares gained by 108.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.48 for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.28, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.08 for the last 200 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1186.91. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2557.36.

Return on Total Capital for ABUS is now -48.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.72. Additionally, ABUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] managed to generate an average of -$1,921,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.90 and a Current Ratio set at 21.90.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABUS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]

There are presently around $114 million, or 38.60% of ABUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABUS stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 6,869,281, which is approximately 21.221% of the company’s market cap and around 30.16% of the total institutional ownership; COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, holding 4,331,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.41 million in ABUS stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $9.96 million in ABUS stock with ownership of nearly 4406.244% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS] by around 13,431,373 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 9,272,931 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,726,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,430,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABUS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,026,921 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 6,230,248 shares during the same period.