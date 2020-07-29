Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] Stock trading around $1.11 per share: What’s Next?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] gained 5.24% or 0.06 points to close at $1.11 with a heavy trading volume of 14322656 shares. The company report on July 1, 2020 that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on SYMJEPI Products.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) today announced that, on July 1, 2020, USWM, LLC (“USWM” or “US WorldMeds”) began promoting Adamis’ SYMJEPI ® (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg and SYMJEPI ® (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg products through its field sales force. As contemplated by the previously announced termination agreement between Adamis and Sandoz Inc., and the previously announced exclusive distribution and commercialization agreement between Adamis and USWM, USWM has been actively promoting SYMJEPI while preparing to launch through its field sales force. Adamis has also entered into a transition services agreement with Sandoz and USWM, which is intended to minimize any potential impact to patients and customers during the transfer of commercial rights regarding the SYMJEPI products from Sandoz to US WorldMeds.

Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and CEO of Adamis, said, “We are very excited that US WorldMeds is now actively promoting both SYMJEPI products. Adamis has always believed that sales reps calling on high-prescribing allergists and primary care physicians was key to the success of SYMJEPI. I am very pleased those efforts are underway and I believe the US WorldMeds commercial infrastructure, combined with their expertise in acquiring and turning around underperforming assets from larger pharmaceuticals companies, bodes well for finally realizing the value of SYMJEPI in the market.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.04, the shares rose to $1.20 and dropped to $0.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADMP points out that the company has recorded 61.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -311.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, ADMP reached to a volume of 14322656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMP shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ADMP shares from 1.90 to 1.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for ADMP stock

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.06. With this latest performance, ADMP shares gained by 90.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.81 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6339, while it was recorded at 1.0530 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6098 for the last 200 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.53.

Return on Total Capital for ADMP is now -67.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.32. Additionally, ADMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] managed to generate an average of -$171,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMP.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]

There are presently around $13 million, or 15.70% of ADMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 3,397,916, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,013,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 million in ADMP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.08 million in ADMP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP] by around 6,763,014 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 127,444 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 4,626,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,516,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMP stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,717,320 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 84,596 shares during the same period.