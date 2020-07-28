Wolfe Research slashes price target on Hess Corporation [HES] – find out why.

Hess Corporation [NYSE: HES] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.34% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.34%. The company report on July 16, 2020 that Hess Corporation Releases 2019 Sustainability Report, Continues to Show Industry Leading ESG Performance.

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today announced publication of its 23rd annual sustainability report, which provides a comprehensive review of the company’s strategy and performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs and initiatives. Hess Corporation’s 2019 Sustainability Report is available on the company’s website at www.hess.com/sustainability/sustainability-reports.

“Our company’s purpose – to be the world’s most trusted energy partner – and our longstanding commitment to sustainability create value for all of our stakeholders,” CEO John Hess said. “We are committed to helping provide the safe, affordable and reliable energy the world needs while continuing to reduce our carbon footprint and contributing to technological and scientific advances that respond to the global challenge of climate change.”.

Over the last 12 months, HES stock dropped by -15.95%. The one-year Hess Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.53. The average equity rating for HES stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.62 billion, with 304.00 million shares outstanding and 273.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, HES stock reached a trading volume of 1122478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hess Corporation [HES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HES shares is $55.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HES stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Hess Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $46 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Hess Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on HES stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HES shares from 76 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hess Corporation is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for HES in the course of the last twelve months was 12.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

HES Stock Performance Analysis:

Hess Corporation [HES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, HES shares dropped by -0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.95 for Hess Corporation [HES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.91, while it was recorded at 51.23 for the last single week of trading, and 54.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hess Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hess Corporation [HES] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.27 and a Gross Margin at +15.38. Hess Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.28.

Return on Total Capital for HES is now 3.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hess Corporation [HES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.84. Additionally, HES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hess Corporation [HES] managed to generate an average of -$229,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Hess Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

HES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hess Corporation posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HES.

Hess Corporation [HES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,593 million, or 91.90% of HES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HES stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 33,650,403, which is approximately -14.912% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,199,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in HES stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.1 billion in HES stock with ownership of nearly 47.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hess Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Hess Corporation [NYSE:HES] by around 35,919,906 shares. Additionally, 318 investors decreased positions by around 25,810,643 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 208,561,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,292,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HES stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,164,433 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 6,486,132 shares during the same period.