why Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $52.20

Anaplan Inc. [NYSE: PLAN] traded at a high on 07/27/20, posting a 1.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $44.78. The company report on May 26, 2020 that Anaplan Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), a pioneer in Connected Planning, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2020.

“While our first quarter results reflect the impact of COVID-19, we believe the need for a digital connected planning platform will become even stronger as it is clear that traditional planning no longer works,” said Frank Calderoni, chief executive officer at Anaplan. “We are confident in the demand for our Connected Planning solution as companies look to drive digital change in order to respond and adapt to the rapid pace of change. Our unique calculation engine, committed partner ecosystem, extensive customer base and strong financial position sets us up to drive long-term success.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3211006 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Anaplan Inc. stands at 3.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.09%.

The market cap for PLAN stock reached $6.22 billion, with 136.36 million shares outstanding and 123.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, PLAN reached a trading volume of 3211006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAN shares is $52.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Anaplan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Anaplan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on PLAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anaplan Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

How has PLAN stock performed recently?

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, PLAN shares gained by 1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.68 for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.24, while it was recorded at 44.85 for the last single week of trading, and 47.05 for the last 200 days.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.28 and a Gross Margin at +73.92. Anaplan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.88.

Return on Total Capital for PLAN is now -44.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, PLAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] managed to generate an average of -$93,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Anaplan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anaplan Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAN.

Insider trade positions for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]

There are presently around $5,449 million, or 92.80% of PLAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAN stocks are: COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11,111,659, which is approximately 22.007% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,460,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $423.63 million in PLAN stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $304.54 million in PLAN stock with ownership of nearly 210.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

150 institutional holders increased their position in Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN] by around 37,376,774 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 23,102,472 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 61,211,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,690,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,030,457 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 10,981,973 shares during the same period.