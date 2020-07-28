Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] is 4.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $31.60 during the day while it closed the day at $30.99. The company report on July 7, 2020 that Uber Unveils Grocery Delivery.

Following an acceleration of consumer demand for delivery worldwide, Uber announces its first product integration with grocery startup Cornershop, which it agreed to acquire last year.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that users in select Latin American and Canadian cities can now order groceries through the Uber and Uber Eats apps, in partnership with Cornershop, the popular grocery delivery startup based in Santiago, Chile. This follows the companies’ 2019 agreement for Uber to acquire a majority stake in Cornershop, which is expected to close in the coming days. Today’s news marks Uber and Cornershop’s first integrated grocery delivery experience.

Uber Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -7.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UBER stock has inclined by 3.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.63% and gained 4.20% year-on date.

The market cap for UBER stock reached $55.83 billion, with 1.72 billion shares outstanding and 1.62 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.29M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 10164922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $41.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99.

UBER stock trade performance evaluation

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.93. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.76 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.19, while it was recorded at 31.91 for the last single week of trading, and 31.38 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.36 and a Gross Margin at +30.82. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.13.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -43.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.24. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$316,208 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uber Technologies Inc. posted -4.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -48.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 58.70%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,300 million, or 64.10% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 222,228,178, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 82,277,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 billion in UBER stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.43 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 46.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 489 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 238,573,083 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 147,115,108 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 721,132,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,106,821,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,641,303 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 37,068,658 shares during the same period.