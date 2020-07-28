Medallia Inc. [MDLA] moved up 6.15: Why It’s Important

Medallia Inc. [NYSE: MDLA] gained 6.15% or 1.83 points to close at $31.58 with a heavy trading volume of 2293889 shares. The company report on July 22, 2020 that Medallia and Ipsos Give Healthcare Providers HCAHPS Solution and Complete Understanding of Patient Experience.

Patient experience platform combined with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) certification to administer HCAHPS provides real-time patient insights that drive intelligent action for improved patient satisfaction and outcomes.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced Medallia Total Healthcare Experience, powered by Ipsos, a new solution for healthcare systems combining Medallia Experience Cloud with Ipsos’ ability to administer most Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems – a set of surveys that ask patients to report on their health care experiences – (CAHPS) surveys including HCAHPS. The Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey was the first national, standardized, publicly reported survey of patients’ perspectives of hospital care. The Medallia and Ipsos combination enables providers to capture rich patient experience signals with video, audio, and text across the entire patient journey while also satisfying CMS requirements.

It opened the trading session at $29.98, the shares rose to $31.785 and dropped to $29.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDLA points out that the company has recorded 5.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -96.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, MDLA reached to a volume of 2293889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLA shares is $34.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Medallia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Medallia Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medallia Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

Medallia Inc. [MDLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.76. With this latest performance, MDLA shares gained by 14.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.85 for Medallia Inc. [MDLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.60, while it was recorded at 30.28 for the last single week of trading, and 26.94 for the last 200 days.

Medallia Inc. [MDLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medallia Inc. [MDLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.56 and a Gross Margin at +63.88. Medallia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.94.

Return on Total Capital for MDLA is now -60.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medallia Inc. [MDLA] managed to generate an average of -$71,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Medallia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Medallia Inc. [MDLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medallia Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medallia Inc. [MDLA]

There are presently around $3,577 million, or 80.90% of MDLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLA stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 44,407,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 8,502,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $268.5 million in MDLA stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $252.15 million in MDLA stock with ownership of nearly 301.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medallia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Medallia Inc. [NYSE:MDLA] by around 30,567,108 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 3,633,977 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 79,078,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,279,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLA stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,060,217 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 967,754 shares during the same period.