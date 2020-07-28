H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] – find out why.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] traded at a low on 07/27/20, posting a -9.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.98. The company report on July 23, 2020 that The Alkaline Water Company Delivers Record Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. The Company today announces that it reported record fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year revenue that exceeded expectations. Financial results reported in this document are preliminary. Final financial results and other disclosures will be reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020, and may differ materially from the results and disclosures in this document due to, among other things, the completion of final review procedures, the occurrence of subsequent events, or the discovery of additional information. We expect to file our Form 10-K by August 14, 2020.

“Fiscal 2020 was a banner year for The Alkaline Water Company. We delivered record revenue of $41.1 million, which came in above the high end of our guidance range. Our lifestyle brands are gaining momentum as we continue to make solid progress toward our strategic goals. During the year, our teams expanded our national footprint, added new trades, accelerated our c-store penetration, launched a new line of in-demand CBD products, established a direct to consumer e-commerce presence, and made good progress on our flavors and eco-friendly offerings,” stated Richard A Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2810224 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stands at 9.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.94%.

The market cap for WTER stock reached $126.13 million, with 43.69 million shares outstanding and 41.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, WTER reached a trading volume of 2810224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTER shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTER stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has WTER stock performed recently?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.00. With this latest performance, WTER shares gained by 18.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6211, while it was recorded at 2.2300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2376 for the last 200 days.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.88 and a Gross Margin at +40.88. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.01.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTER.

Insider trade positions for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]

There are presently around $7 million, or 5.70% of WTER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,709,496, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 340,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.67 million in WTER stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.63 million in WTER stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER] by around 289,313 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 131,561 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,917,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,337,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTER stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 252,680 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 110,760 shares during the same period.