Dynatrace Inc. [DT] Revenue clocked in at $545.80 million, up 67.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] price surged by 2.71 percent to reach at $1.12. The company report on July 21, 2020 that Dynatrace Announces Enhanced AI-powered Observability for Microsoft Azure.

Coverage across all Azure Monitor services to deliver more precise AI-powered answers, enabling organizations to efficiently deploy and run cloud environments and accelerate digital transformation.

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), announced today the extension of its Software Intelligence Platform to automatically ingest metrics from all services supported by Microsoft Azure Monitor, Microsoft’s solution for collecting telemetry data from Azure environments. Combining these metrics with the data already captured by the Dynatrace® platform provides customers with even more precise insights into their Azure and multicloud environments, driving faster cloud adoption and more effective digital transformation.

A sum of 2062309 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.00M shares. Dynatrace Inc. shares reached a high of $42.43 and dropped to a low of $41.45 until finishing in the latest session at $42.40.

The one-year DT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.26. The average equity rating for DT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $42.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

DT Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.75% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.44 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.67, while it was recorded at 42.49 for the last single week of trading, and 29.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynatrace Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.30 and a Gross Margin at +69.00. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.59.

Return on Total Capital for DT is now -12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.04. Additionally, DT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] managed to generate an average of -$186,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynatrace Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 35.80%.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,946 million, or 92.60% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 146,160,127, which is approximately -12.704% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 11,480,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $486.75 million in DT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $411.05 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 61.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 39,197,286 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 34,232,161 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 184,729,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,158,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,236,669 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,623,882 shares during the same period.