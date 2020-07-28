Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] Stock trading around $3.29 per share: What’s Next?

Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ: DGLY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.90% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.36%. The company report on July 22, 2020 that Digital Ally Receives Notable Orders For Its Asset Tracking Units.

Multiple Orders to total over 600 units for Digital Ally’s 4G Cellular Asset Tracking Units.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced the receipt of notable orders for its Asset Tracking Unit (ATU) from zTrip, Inc. (“zTrip”) and Gila River Emergency Medical Transportation Services (Gila River). These two orders total over 600 ATUs with revenue exceeding $300,000 over the lifetime of the contracts.

Over the last 12 months, DGLY stock rose by 159.06%. The one-year Digital Ally Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.2.

The market cap for the stock reached $86.63 million, with 13.89 million shares outstanding and 13.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.54M shares, DGLY stock reached a trading volume of 2034906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Digital Ally Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $9 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2017, representing the official price target for Digital Ally Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on DGLY stock. On November 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for DGLY shares from 16 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Ally Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.41.

DGLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.36. With this latest performance, DGLY shares dropped by -2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 238.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 159.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.94, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 1.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Ally Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.24 and a Gross Margin at +30.96. Digital Ally Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.83.

Return on Total Capital for DGLY is now -242.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -251.50. Additionally, DGLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 385.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] managed to generate an average of -$84,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Digital Ally Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

DGLY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Ally Inc. posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -195.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Ally Inc. go to 20.00%.

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.30% of DGLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DGLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 261,505, which is approximately -3.058% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in DGLY stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.24 million in DGLY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Ally Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ:DGLY] by around 48,060 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 90,316 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 442,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 581,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGLY stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,284 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 81,912 shares during the same period.