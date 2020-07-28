CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] gain 30.47% so far this year. What now?

CYREN Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYRN] loss -6.70% or -0.12 points to close at $1.67 with a heavy trading volume of 1524992 shares. The company report on June 11, 2020 that Cyren Names New Chairman of the Board.

Security Industry Veteran James Hamilton Replaces Lior Samuelson as Chairman.

Cyren (CYRN), a publicly traded cloud security vendor, announced today that James Hamilton has been appointed by the Cyren Board of Directors to serve as the company’s next Chairman of the Board. He succeeds Lior Samuelson who has served as Cyren’s Chairman since 2010.

It opened the trading session at $1.95, the shares rose to $1.97 and dropped to $1.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CYRN points out that the company has recorded 35.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -438.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 91.26K shares, CYRN reached to a volume of 1524992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CYREN Ltd. [CYRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYRN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for CYREN Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2015, representing the official price target for CYREN Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CYREN Ltd. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for CYRN stock

CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.60. With this latest performance, CYRN shares gained by 34.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.55 for CYREN Ltd. [CYRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2409, while it was recorded at 1.4540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2140 for the last 200 days.

CYREN Ltd. [CYRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.51 and a Gross Margin at +58.99. CYREN Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.93.

Return on Total Capital for CYRN is now -41.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.37. Additionally, CYRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] managed to generate an average of -$72,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.CYREN Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

CYREN Ltd. [CYRN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CYREN Ltd. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYREN Ltd. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CYREN Ltd. [CYRN]

There are presently around $58 million, or 65.90% of CYRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 32,211,010, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 670,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 million in CYRN stocks shares; and BELPOINTE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.96 million in CYRN stock with ownership of nearly 8.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CYREN Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in CYREN Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYRN] by around 155,799 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,078,606 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 33,578,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,812,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,809 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,060,841 shares during the same period.