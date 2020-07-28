Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] fell -1.29% so far this year. What now?

Cloudera Inc. [NYSE: CLDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.79% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.63%. The company report on June 27, 2020 that CLOUDERA LITIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Motion for Lead Plaintiff filed by Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Unopposed in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cloudera, Inc. – CLDR.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., provide the following update on the securities class action lawsuit against Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) and other named Defendants on behalf of all persons who purchased and/or otherwise acquired Cloudera common stock: (i) pursuant or traceable to the Registration Statement filed in connection with Cloudera’s merger with Hortonworks, Inc. on January 3, 2019 (“Merger”); and/or (ii) between April 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

On March 18, 2020, the presiding Court vacated its previous Order appointing Lead Plaintiff, reopened the lead plaintiff selection process and required that notice be reissued to include shareholders who acquired Cloudera stock in exchange for their shares of Hortonworks, Inc. in the Merger. On May 18, 2020, the former lead plaintiff, represented by KSF, filed a renewed Motion for Lead Plaintiff that is unopposed.

Over the last 12 months, CLDR stock rose by 91.01%. The one-year Cloudera Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.98. The average equity rating for CLDR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.44 billion, with 295.29 million shares outstanding and 289.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.54M shares, CLDR stock reached a trading volume of 3208570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLDR shares is $12.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Cloudera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Cloudera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CLDR stock. On June 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CLDR shares from 16 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudera Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 236.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CLDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, CLDR shares dropped by -12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.87 for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.44, while it was recorded at 11.53 for the last single week of trading, and 9.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cloudera Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.78 and a Gross Margin at +62.06. Cloudera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.38.

Return on Total Capital for CLDR is now -21.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.70. Additionally, CLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] managed to generate an average of -$123,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Cloudera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CLDR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cloudera Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLDR.

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,667 million, or 78.40% of CLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLDR stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 54,795,218, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; INTEL CORP, holding 26,065,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $299.24 million in CLDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $245.46 million in CLDR stock with ownership of nearly 1.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudera Inc. [NYSE:CLDR] by around 33,278,138 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 14,608,829 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 184,390,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,277,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLDR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,299,292 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,754,703 shares during the same period.