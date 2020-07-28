At Home Group Inc. [HOME] Revenue clocked in at $1.25 billion, up 56.91% YTD: What’s Next?

At Home Group Inc. [NYSE: HOME] price plunged by -0.12 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on July 22, 2020 that At Home Group Inc. to Announce Preliminary Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results on July 29, 2020.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced that it plans to release preliminary financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 after market close on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-0789 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8562) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.athome.com.

A sum of 1726243 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.83M shares. At Home Group Inc. shares reached a high of $8.83 and dropped to a low of $8.36 until finishing in the latest session at $8.63.

The one-year HOME stock forecast points to a potential downside of -39.19. The average equity rating for HOME stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on At Home Group Inc. [HOME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOME shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOME stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for At Home Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for At Home Group Inc. stock. On August 20, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for HOME shares from 8 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for At Home Group Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

HOME Stock Performance Analysis:

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.18. With this latest performance, HOME shares gained by 21.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.50 for At Home Group Inc. [HOME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.29, while it was recorded at 8.23 for the last single week of trading, and 5.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into At Home Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and At Home Group Inc. [HOME] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.83 and a Gross Margin at +27.86. At Home Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.71.

Return on Total Capital for HOME is now 5.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.59. Additionally, HOME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, At Home Group Inc. [HOME] managed to generate an average of -$34,097 per employee.At Home Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

HOME Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, At Home Group Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for At Home Group Inc. go to -14.60%.

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $427 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOME stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 10,433,735, which is approximately 18.359% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRENTICE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 6,277,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.17 million in HOME stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $33.04 million in HOME stock with ownership of nearly 9.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in At Home Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in At Home Group Inc. [NYSE:HOME] by around 10,524,027 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 8,586,401 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 30,334,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,444,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOME stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,200,438 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,768,382 shares during the same period.