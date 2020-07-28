Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Stock trading around $2.79 per share: What’s Next?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] slipped around -0.11 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.79 at the close of the session, down -3.79%. The company report on July 15, 2020 that Antero Resources Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) (“Antero” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to issue its second quarter 2020 earnings release on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference “Antero Resources.” A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13703838. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero’s website at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website until Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:00 am MT.

Antero Resources Corporation stock is now -2.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AR Stock saw the intraday high of $2.95 and lowest of $2.7301 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.99, which means current price is +337.30% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.23M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 7326107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $4 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.30, while TD Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on AR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 0.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has AR stock performed recently?

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.95. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.79 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.04, while it was recorded at 2.81 for the last single week of trading, and 2.32 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.06 and a Gross Margin at +1.47. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.62.

Return on Total Capital for AR is now -0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.37. Additionally, AR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] managed to generate an average of -$621,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Resources Corporation posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -110.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AR.

Insider trade positions for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $710 million, or 94.60% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,118,327, which is approximately 5.999% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 24,925,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.54 million in AR stocks shares; and SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, currently with $59.67 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly -4.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 50,518,215 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 79,057,174 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 124,770,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,346,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,066,939 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 28,120,126 shares during the same period.