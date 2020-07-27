Northland Capital lifts Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: KALA] traded at a low on 07/24/20, posting a -5.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.72. The company report on July 17, 2020 that Kala Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), today announced that the Company granted non-statutory stock options to new employees as inducement awards outside the Company’s 2017 Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Company granted stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 21,800 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals common stock to six new employees. The stock options were granted on July 15, 2020. The grants were approved by the Compensation Committee and were made as an inducement material to each employee entering into employment with Kala Pharmaceuticals in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option awards have an exercise price of $11.07 per share, the closing price of Kala Pharmaceuticals’ common stock on July 15, 2020. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s new hire date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting of each option is subject to such employee’s continued service with Kala Pharmaceuticals through the applicable vesting dates.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1212283 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 6.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.54%.

The market cap for KALA stock reached $571.44 million, with 40.76 million shares outstanding and 33.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, KALA reached a trading volume of 1212283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $17, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on KALA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for KALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 98.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.51. With this latest performance, KALA shares dropped by -13.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.20 for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.86, while it was recorded at 10.31 for the last single week of trading, and 7.57 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1452.49 and a Gross Margin at +53.11. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1553.29.

Return on Total Capital for KALA is now -52.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.78. Additionally, KALA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 336.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] managed to generate an average of -$693,728 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KALA.

There are presently around $407 million, or 86.50% of KALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KALA stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 10,874,613, which is approximately 139.662% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,402,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.52 million in KALA stocks shares; and EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $28.7 million in KALA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:KALA] by around 20,817,882 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 3,109,775 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 17,955,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,883,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KALA stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,271,611 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,359,218 shares during the same period.