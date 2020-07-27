Nikola Corporation [NKLA] gain 189.93% so far this year. What now?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] plunged by -$4.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $32.38 during the day while it closed the day at $29.92. The company report on July 23, 2020 that Nikola Corporation Breaks Ground On Coolidge Multi-Product Factory 4.0 Manufacturing Facility.

The Arizona facility is expected to generate more than 1,800 new full-time positions and result in approximately $600 million in new capital expenditures.

Zero-emissions facility will have the capacity to produce 35,000 Class 8 commercial semi-trucks annually, running two shifts.

Nikola Corporation stock has also loss -38.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NKLA stock has inclined by 135.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 189.08% and gained 189.93% year-on date.

The market cap for NKLA stock reached $12.25 billion, with 360.90 million shares outstanding and 130.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.44M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 30000705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on NKLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 6.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29445.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

NKLA stock trade performance evaluation

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.74. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -59.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 189.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 198.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.50 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.59, while it was recorded at 35.73 for the last single week of trading, and 20.52 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 11.10% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 20,393, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CREATIVE PLANNING, holding 13,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in NKLA stocks shares; and BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE, currently with $0.29 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 86,101 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 86,101 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.