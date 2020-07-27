Market cap of Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] reaches 939.45M – now what?

Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE: OMI] traded at a high on 07/24/20, posting a 0.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.00. The company report on July 21, 2020 that Owens & Minor Announces Preliminary Second Quarter Results.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE-OMI) today announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2020 that are expected to benefit from improved productivity and increased manufacturing output in response to unprecedented demand for personal protective equipment, an earlier than expected increase in elective procedures across much of the country, favorable product mix, and operating efficiencies.

Owens & Minor expects to report GAAP net income (loss) per share from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 to be in a range of ($0.02) to $0.00 and adjusted net income per share (non-GAAP) to be in a range of $0.18 to $0.20. A reconciliation of the difference between the non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the table below.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3395031 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Owens & Minor Inc. stands at 18.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.79%.

The market cap for OMI stock reached $939.45 million, with 60.57 million shares outstanding and 59.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, OMI reached a trading volume of 3395031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMI shares is $8.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Owens & Minor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $8 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Owens & Minor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on OMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owens & Minor Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has OMI stock performed recently?

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 85.19. With this latest performance, OMI shares gained by 113.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 481.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.45 for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.15, while it was recorded at 13.02 for the last single week of trading, and 6.83 for the last 200 days.

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.14 and a Gross Margin at +11.20. Owens & Minor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.25.

Return on Total Capital for OMI is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 358.77. Additionally, OMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 351.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] managed to generate an average of -$1,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.48.Owens & Minor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Owens & Minor Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Owens & Minor Inc. go to -8.70%.

Insider trade positions for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]

There are presently around $830 million, or 93.30% of OMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,660,676, which is approximately -3.485% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,182,058 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.73 million in OMI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $74.31 million in OMI stock with ownership of nearly -1.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Owens & Minor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE:OMI] by around 7,566,960 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 9,058,013 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 38,722,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,347,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,933,064 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,741,346 shares during the same period.