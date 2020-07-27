Market Analysts see Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Zynex Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYXI] plunged by -$0.5 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $20.29 during the day while it closed the day at $19.71. The company report on July 23, 2020 that Zynex Schedules 2020 Second Quarter Earnings.

Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics, announced today that it will host the Company’s 2020 second quarter earnings investor webcast on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. Mountain Time (4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.).

Webcast Details: Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. MT – 4:15 p.m. ET.

Zynex Inc. stock has also loss -7.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZYXI stock has inclined by 31.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 94.76% and gained 150.44% year-on date.

The market cap for ZYXI stock reached $695.76 million, with 32.91 million shares outstanding and 19.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, ZYXI reached a trading volume of 1211832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYXI shares is $28.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYXI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Zynex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynex Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $30, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on ZYXI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynex Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZYXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZYXI in the course of the last twelve months was 144.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

ZYXI stock trade performance evaluation

Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.98. With this latest performance, ZYXI shares dropped by -16.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.30 for Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.41, while it was recorded at 21.17 for the last single week of trading, and 13.91 for the last 200 days.

Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.34 and a Gross Margin at +80.62. Zynex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.87.

Return on Total Capital for ZYXI is now 65.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 58.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.72. Additionally, ZYXI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] managed to generate an average of $33,541 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.05.Zynex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynex Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYXI.

Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $135 million, or 21.40% of ZYXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYXI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 940,039, which is approximately 7.43% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC, holding 831,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.39 million in ZYXI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.87 million in ZYXI stock with ownership of nearly -1.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Zynex Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYXI] by around 1,499,370 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 981,169 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 4,370,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,851,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYXI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,057,572 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 543,589 shares during the same period.