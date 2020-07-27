Market Analysts see eMagin Corporation [EMAN] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

eMagin Corporation [AMEX: EMAN] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.30 during the day while it closed the day at $1.30. The company report on July 21, 2020 that eMagin Comments on Preliminary Second Quarter 2020 Revenues.

eMagin Corporation, or the Company (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in military and commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, announced today preliminary revenues for the second quarter of 2020 and backlog at June 30, 2020.

The Company currently estimates revenues in the second quarter of 2020 will be between $7.4 million to $7.7 million, which would represent a 38% to 44% increase from revenues of $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 and a 10% to 15% increase from revenues of $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. The estimated improvement in preliminary revenues reflects both the expected strength in military demand as well as increased revenue contributions from commercial programs. At June 30 2020, the backlog of open orders was $14.8 million, including $13.6 million of orders that were shippable within twelve months. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash of $5.3 million and a revolving credit loan balance of $0.4 million. The June 30, 2020 cash balance includes $1.96 million in proceeds from a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program which the Company expects to be forgivable. This compares to cash of $3.1 million and a revolving credit loan balance of $2.2 million as of March 31, 2020.

eMagin Corporation stock has also gained 54.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EMAN stock has inclined by 367.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 124.14% and gained 278.13% year-on date.

The market cap for EMAN stock reached $53.90 million, with 51.64 million shares outstanding and 42.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, EMAN reached a trading volume of 49589154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMAN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for eMagin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2014, representing the official price target for eMagin Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eMagin Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.52. With this latest performance, EMAN shares gained by 57.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 202.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.49 for eMagin Corporation [EMAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7579, while it was recorded at 0.9499 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4583 for the last 200 days.

eMagin Corporation [EMAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eMagin Corporation [EMAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.84 and a Gross Margin at +25.17. eMagin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.08.

Return on Total Capital for EMAN is now -26.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eMagin Corporation [EMAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.25. Additionally, EMAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eMagin Corporation [EMAN] managed to generate an average of -$44,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.eMagin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for eMagin Corporation [EMAN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eMagin Corporation posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eMagin Corporation go to 20.00%.

eMagin Corporation [EMAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 25.60% of EMAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMAN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 3,410,100, which is approximately -75.655% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,395,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 million in EMAN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.35 million in EMAN stock with ownership of nearly 10.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eMagin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in eMagin Corporation [AMEX:EMAN] by around 104,709 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 10,731,046 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,422,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,412,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMAN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,578 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 130,342 shares during the same period.